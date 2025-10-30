North Lanarkshire crime: Scottish schoolgirl, 14, attacked by man on path who 'tried to pull her away'

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:16 GMT
Enquiries are ongoing

Detectives have launched an investigation after a 14-year-old girl was assaulted in North Lanarkshire.

The girl was walking on a path next to North Road, close to St Maurice’s Pond, in Cumbernauld at around 4pm on Wednesday when she was approached by a man.

Police have said he then grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her away.

The girl managed to get away and told her parents, who reported the incident.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

The man is described as white, around 50-years-old, around 5ft 10in tall, with short grey hair, shaved with a flick at the front.

He was wearing a black rain jacket and spoke in a Scottish accent, and may have had a lisp.

The girl was walking on a path next to North Road.
The girl was walking on a path next to North Road. | Google

Chief Inspector Gareth Brown said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the girl involved and I want to reassure the local community we are doing all we can to trace the man responsible.

"There will be increased patrols in the area and anyone with concerns can approach these officers.

"We are asking anyone who was in the area around that time and saw a man fitting the description to please get touch. Anyone with dash cam footage should check to see if they captured anything that could be useful in our investigation.”

Information can be passed on by calling 101, quoting reference 2297 of October 29.

