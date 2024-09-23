Six year business plan marks most ambitious overhaul of policing in more than a decade.

Police Scotland is to utilise artificial intelligence technology and is mulling the use of controversial live facial recognition technology in a new cyber and fraud division aimed at combating the growing demand of online crime.

The force’s plans for using AI towards "improved efficiency" in its back office functions come as part of the biggest reform of policing in more than a decade. It said discussions are set to begin around the use of the live facial recognition technology, which would help identify suspects.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell briefing the media at Police Scotland Headquarters in Fife about the vision for the future of policing. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

In a wide ranging new six year long strategy, the head of Scotland’s national force vowed to strengthen its frontline services and “reconnect with communities” as part of an ambitious new business plan.

The vision, set out by chief constable Jo Farrell, spans nearly every aspect of the force’s remit, with a major emphasis on delivering a new policing model that will see every community across the country served by “identifiable local officers,” as well as a wholesale replacement of the force’s contact platforms, including the way it receives and records telephone calls.

Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell

The plan, which specifies over 130 milestones to be met by March 2027, also includes the development of a new decade-long masterplan to decide which of the force’s buildings should be kept, improved or sold across an estate that is currently deemed unfit for purpose. That priority could involve the force seeking to borrow capital in a significant departure from its traditional funding model.

As part of the changes, Ms Farrell said officers would no longer perform security duties at courts, with a reduction in the amount of time they spent in court when not required to give evidence. She also reiterated her view that new “clearly defined investigative roles and responsibilities” would mean officers spend less time attending A&E departments.

Journalists read Police Scotland's Three Year Business Plan . Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Addressing the media at Police Scotland's corporate headquarters in Tulliallan, Ms Farrell said the latest changes were vital so that the force can “evolve to meet existing and new challenges.”

She said: “The reform of policing in Scotland removed £200 million from the annual cost base compared to legacy arrangements while improving service to the public. To strengthen the frontline, reconnect with communities, and respond to emerging threats when the outlook for public finances is challenging, we must progress the next phase of police reform.”

Every community will have identifiable local officers as part of the strategy.

The full costing of the reform is not detailed in the plan, which will be presented to a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority later this week. Ms Farrell said its approach to achieving the milestones would “remain flexible” and subject to funding.

One area of the strategy that is likely to come under scrutiny is the force’s upscaled use of technology, data science and analytics, areas Ms Farrell believes can help “more effectively anticipate” emerging trends and where crimes are likely to occur, with targeted patrols and interventions put in place.

At a time when the force’s workload around online crime and fraud is increasing, work will begin in April next year to build a new dedicated ‘cyber command’ featuring around 200 officers and staff, including those working in intelligence and forensics.

Ms Farrell said: “What we have is a lot of data, we’re awash with data, and we need to use the latest technology to convert that so that we’re fighting crime effectively and able to operate as efficiently as we can. Technology is important. We want to open conversations about live facial recognition, because these are all tools that will enable us to tackle crime and keep people safe.”

The business plan, which will be overseen by deputy chief constable Jane Connors, also references investment in AI capability and standards, with “new policing AI powered products” and ways of using data to “identify and proactively target high harm offenders.”

Questioned over how the force aimed to reconcile its use of AI with social and ethical concerns, Ms Farrell drew a parallel with how such technology is utilised in the health service with scant controversy.

She said: “Within the NHS, we all get told that AI will help detect cancer quicker, and we say to ourselves, ‘That sounds like a really good thing’. Our challenge is if I say AI will help us take violent perpetrators off the streets quicker and will keep your children safe, then somehow I have to convince you that I’m doing that in an ethical, appropriate way.”

Ms Farrell pointed to a framework known as the rights-based pathway, which she said provided external scrutiny of the force’s adoption and use of “contentious” technology whereby it can “consult, explain, take a view, reassess.” The aim, she said, was to ensure that “people look at identifying violent perpetrators the same way as early detection of cancer.”

Only last year, an independent advisory group on new and emerging technologies in policing reported to Scottish ministers that there were “various social and ethical issues” associated with the use of electronic databases, biometric identification systems, and surveillance systems and tracking technologies, such as a “risk of enhancing social injustices,” perpetuating racial inequalities, and issues related to privacy and personal security. It called for further research and the development of clear guidelines.

Asked by The Scotsman about such concerns, and the fact that some police forces had stopped using live facial recognition technology amid privacy concerns, she added: “It’s always going to be that balance. We operate in the public space … The depute and I are very alive to those issues where forces across the UK have used this, what were the lessons learned, and some legal challenge.

