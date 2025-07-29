News in Pictures: Monday's top headlines, from Trump's Aberdeenshire visit to John Swinney's independence announcement

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 09:50 BST

From anti-Trump protestors in Aberdeenshire to King Charles III visiting Thurso, here are the top headlines from Scotland yesterday in pictures.

It was a busy day for news in Scotland yesterday as US President Donald Trump’s Scotland visit continues.

Mr Trump first met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Turnberry in South Ayrshire, before the pair travelled to Menie in Aberdeenshire for a private visit. Dozens of anti-Trump protesters were out and about in Balmedie to welcome their arrival.

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister John Swinney revealed his pathway to independence after touring the Kelpies in Falkirk with Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson.

Then, further up north King Charles III was in Thurso to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay Nuclear site at Scrabster Harbour.

Following demonstrations in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday, protestors gathered in Balmedie as US President Donald Trump visited his golf course at Menie.

1. Anti-Trump protestors gather at Balmedie

Following demonstrations in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday, protestors gathered in Balmedie as US President Donald Trump visited his golf course at Menie. | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Photo Sales
US President Donald Trump met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf courses.

2. Anti-Trump protestors demonstrating during the US President's visit to Aberdeenshire

US President Donald Trump met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf courses. | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Photo Sales
The van drove around Aberdeen city centre on Monday, during US President Donald Trump's five-day private trip to Scotland. The protest billboard was organised by the group 'Everyone Hates Elon'.

3. A van with a photograph of US President Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Aberdeen city centre

The van drove around Aberdeen city centre on Monday, during US President Donald Trump's five-day private trip to Scotland. The protest billboard was organised by the group 'Everyone Hates Elon'. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo Sales
A protester on Balmedie Beach ahead of a visit by the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the president's Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire.

4. Police watch a protestor on Balmedie Beach

A protester on Balmedie Beach ahead of a visit by the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the president's Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Donald TrumpJohn SwinneyKeir StarmerKing Charles
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice