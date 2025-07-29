Mr Trump first met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Turnberry in South Ayrshire, before the pair travelled to Menie in Aberdeenshire for a private visit. Dozens of anti-Trump protesters were out and about in Balmedie to welcome their arrival.
Then, further up north King Charles III was in Thurso to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay Nuclear site at Scrabster Harbour.
1. Anti-Trump protestors gather at Balmedie
Following demonstrations in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday, protestors gathered in Balmedie as US President Donald Trump visited his golf course at Menie.
| Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman
2. Anti-Trump protestors demonstrating during the US President's visit to Aberdeenshire
US President Donald Trump met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf courses. | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman
3. A van with a photograph of US President Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Aberdeen city centre
The van drove around Aberdeen city centre on Monday, during US President Donald Trump's five-day private trip to Scotland. The protest billboard was organised by the group 'Everyone Hates Elon'. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire
4. Police watch a protestor on Balmedie Beach
A protester on Balmedie Beach ahead of a visit by the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the president's Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire