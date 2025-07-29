It was a busy day for news in Scotland yesterday as US President Donald Trump’s Scotland visit continues.

Mr Trump first met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Turnberry in South Ayrshire, before the pair travelled to Menie in Aberdeenshire for a private visit. Dozens of anti-Trump protesters were out and about in Balmedie to welcome their arrival.

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister John Swinney revealed his pathway to independence after touring the Kelpies in Falkirk with Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson.

Then, further up north King Charles III was in Thurso to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay Nuclear site at Scrabster Harbour.

1 . Anti-Trump protestors gather at Balmedie Following demonstrations in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday, protestors gathered in Balmedie as US President Donald Trump visited his golf course at Menie.

2 . Anti-Trump protestors demonstrating during the US President's visit to Aberdeenshire US President Donald Trump met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf courses.

3 . A van with a photograph of US President Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Aberdeen city centre The van drove around Aberdeen city centre on Monday, during US President Donald Trump's five-day private trip to Scotland. The protest billboard was organised by the group 'Everyone Hates Elon'.