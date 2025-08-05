Body found in Kilmarnock park during search for missing woman Michelle Wade
A body has been found in a Scots park during the search for a missing woman who disappeared over a week ago.
Michelle Wade, 36, was last seen in the North Hamilton Street area of Kilmarnock on July 25.
Around 5am on Tuesday, the body of a woman was found in the Deans Park area of the town.
Formal identification has still to take place, however, police say the family of Michelle Wade, missing from Kilmarnock, has been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
On Sunday, police said concern was growing for Michelle’s welfare as it was “out of character” for her not to be in touch with anybody after ten days had passed since her disappearance.
