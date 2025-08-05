The death is being treated as unexplained.

A body has been found in a Scots park during the search for a missing woman who disappeared over a week ago.

Michelle Wade, 36, was last seen in the North Hamilton Street area of Kilmarnock on July 25.

Around 5am on Tuesday, the body of a woman was found in the Deans Park area of the town.

Formal identification has still to take place, however, police say the family of Michelle Wade, missing from Kilmarnock, has been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.