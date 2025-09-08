The fencing works are part of a rolling programme of maintenance works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major Scottish road is set to partially close for five nights while essential fencing works are carried out.

The M80 Junction 7 southbound on slip will be closed and a lane closure will be in place on the main carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, beginning on Monday, September 22 with the last day being on Friday, September 26.

These works, which are being carried out by Highway Barrier Solutions on behalf of Highway Management Limited, are said to be taking place as part of a rolling programme of maintenance works.

The closure will begin on Monday, September 22. | Google

Carnie Morrison, Highway Management (Scotland) Limited general manager, said: “This programme of fencing works is essential to maintaining the safety and security of the M80.

“The traffic management is required to ensure that both our teams, as well as all road users, are kept safe during the essential works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank all road users for their patience and encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information.”

Restrictions come after more M80 roadworks

This comes after overnight resurfacing is to be carried out on the M80 and on the M73 from Monday, September 15 for five days.

The works will take place on the M80 near Cumbernauld, between junctions 4 and 5, and at Junction 3 on the M73.

They will take place between the hours of 8pm to 6am each night and are scheduled to finish on Saturday, September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with all Transport news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Dates of works are subject to change in the event of adverse weather or operational requirements.