North Lanarkshire crash: M80 lane blocked northbound at J5 after multi-vehicle crash

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 20th Oct 2025, 08:34 BST
The lane remains blocked northbound.

A major Scottish road is blocked northbound after a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the M80 near Cumbernauld at around 7.50am on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lane two remains blocked northbound at J5 following the crash.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

The exact number of vehicles is currently unknown. It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Police are on the scene. placeholder image
Police are on the scene. | Transport Scotland

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 7.50am, Traffic Scotland posted: “Lane two (Of two) is currently blocked on the M80 Northbound at J5 following a multi-vehicle collision.

“Traffic is very slow as a result on both directions...please #takecare on approach.

“Police are currently en-route.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesM80TrafficPolice
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice