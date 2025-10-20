North Lanarkshire crash: M80 lane blocked northbound at J5 after multi-vehicle crash
A major Scottish road is blocked northbound after a multi-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to a crash on the M80 near Cumbernauld at around 7.50am on Monday.
Lane two remains blocked northbound at J5 following the crash.
The exact number of vehicles is currently unknown. It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
At 7.50am, Traffic Scotland posted: “Lane two (Of two) is currently blocked on the M80 Northbound at J5 following a multi-vehicle collision.
“Traffic is very slow as a result on both directions...please #takecare on approach.
“Police are currently en-route.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.