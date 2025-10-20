The lane remains blocked northbound.

A major Scottish road is blocked northbound after a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the M80 near Cumbernauld at around 7.50am on Monday.

Lane two remains blocked northbound at J5 following the crash.

The exact number of vehicles is currently unknown. It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Police are on the scene. | Transport Scotland

At 7.50am, Traffic Scotland posted: “Lane two (Of two) is currently blocked on the M80 Northbound at J5 following a multi-vehicle collision.

“Traffic is very slow as a result on both directions...please #takecare on approach.