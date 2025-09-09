John Swinney holds 'constructive discussions' with Donald Trump on whisky tariffs

First Minister holds talks with president in Washington DC ahead of state visit to UK by US leader later this month

First Minister John Swinney met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and held “constructive discussions” on whisky tariffs.

Mr Swinney was in the United States to undertake a series of trade and political meetings involving both main US political parties.

After the meeting at the White House, which was scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, the First Minister posted a video on X.

First Minister John Swinney leaves the White House following a meeting with US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington DC | PA

In it, Mr Swinney said: “I spent the morning with representatives of the whisky industry from Scotland and the United States, and we discussed the zero for zero approach on tariffs, which would help the industry to flourish on both sides of the Pond.

“I’ve now taken those arguments to the Oval Office to President Trump and we’ve had a constructive discussion about the reasons why Scotch whisky would benefit from no tariffs.

“And it’s all part of my job to make sure that Scotland’s interests are promoted at all times, and that’s what I’ll always do as First Minister.”

Before the meeting at the White House, the First Minister met representatives and member companies of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (Discus) and the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) at Mount Vernon, the home of US founding father George Washington and the site of a whisky distillery he opened in 1798 which was operated by his Scottish farm hand, James Anderson.

Mr Swinney said: “When President Trump came to Scotland in July, we raised Scotch whisky with him and got it on the trade deal agenda.

“Now, with just over a week to go before the president makes a state visit to the UK, we have a critical chance to follow up and make the case for a better deal.

“Scotch whisky holds a unique position, as it can only legally be produced in Scotland.

“Scotch whisky and Kentucky bourbon have made common cause.

“This isn’t a case of US business versus imports to the US.

“Both agree that they want no tariffs.

“That’s a real strength.

“Today’s discussions with the president are another chance to make that case and to fight for the very best deal possible for Scotland.”

The First Minister flew to Washington DC on Tuesday saying he would be “pressing the case” for a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky in key talks in the United States.

Earlier, Mr Swinney was to hold a breakfast meeting with the UK’s Ambassador to the US, who is embroiled in a controversy linked to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Swinney’s meeting with Lord Mandelson, who the First Minister was staying with while in Washington, came amid reports the ambassador called the late convicted paedophile Epstein his "best pal".

The letter from Lord Mandelson to Epstein is contained in an apparent “birthday book" that has been released by US lawmakers. In the message to mark Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, Lord Mandelson described him as an "intelligent, sharp-witted man" who "parachuted" into his life.

A spokesperson for Lord Mandelson said he "has long been clear that he very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein".

Mr Swinney will hold a breakfast meeting with Lord Mandelson before embarking on meetings on Capitol Hill and at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate amid speculation he could hold talks with US President Donald Trump.