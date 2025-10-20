Jimmy Fallon said his Scotland trip “went crazy” after he was invited for dinner by the King’s Guard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US talk show host Jimmy Fallon has spoken about his trip to Scotland where he tried Buckfast and ‘became the most Scottish person in Scotland’.

Fallon, 51, decided to embark on his Scottish solo trip while his wife and children were back home working and studying in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trip, Fallon, who is the host of the show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, experienced a life-long dream of his which was a trip on a luxury train - The Royal Scotsman - where he had a whisky tasting with Charles McLean.

When he left the train, while “having no idea what he was going to do in Scotland”, the celebrity was taken on a trip through the country by his driver who stopped at Billy Connolly’s former home of Candacraig House in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, with the star describing Connolly as "one of the best comedians of all time".

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

During part of his visit, Fallon also visited Balmoral Castle and stayed at the nearby Fife Arms hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallon said the point when his story “got crazy” was right after he threw a tie clip from the NYPD into the River Dee.

The action was for his friend Eddie Burns from the United States who, he said, has Scottish heritage. Fallon hoped to bring something of his to Scotland to “show your ancestors that you did well in life”.

When he had finished throwing it into the river, Fallon turned around and came face-to-face with four armed members of the King’s Royal Guard.

“I might get arrested for this Eddie but it’s worth it,” Fallon told the camera during a video on the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They asked me what I was doing and I said, ‘a little littering’.”

The group asked the celebrity if he was Jimmy Fallon and it was then when he told them he was visiting Scotland.

Fallon told the group: “I’m over at the Fife Arms. I haven’t checked in yet but if you want to I’d love to buy you a drink at the hotel if you want to come.”

Despite the group saying they couldn’t join Fallon for a pint, they said they could “maybe” have the talk show host over for dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Fallon with the King’s Royal Guard. | Instagram

In a video posted to social media, Fallon told viewers: “So I go to my hotel and I get a phone call from the front desk the next day that says, ‘the Royal Guard is here for Jimmy Fallon’.

“I go, ‘you didn’t tell them I was here, right?’ I already had the window open and I tied my sheets ready to escape,” he joked.

However, thankfully for Fallon, it was actually an invitation for dinner.

Fallon invited for dinner by King’s Royal Guard

The producer said he “couldn’t believe” that they remembered and told them that he would “love to go”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called Captain Sam who told him the event was black-tie or a kilt, and Fallon then had to quickly figure out what he was going to wear for the special occasion.

Fallon alongside night manager Muir were able to “Frankenstein together” a full outfit complete with a kilt and sporran.

He said: "Thank you to the Balaclava Company Fifth Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, I went to the Officers' Mess, Victoria Barracks. I showed up there, they were psyched I was wearing a kilt. We had the best dinner ever, I had a Scotch egg.

Jimmy Fallon was gifted a bottle of Buckfast. | Instagram

"There were great speeches given, we had the best dinner, and they gave me this beautiful hat. This is a Glengarry. I was so thankful and touched. And I actually said 'your kilts are amazing' and they go, 'yeah, well he's the tailor over here, he makes them'. I go, 'hey I want one of those, Sergeant Cooper.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And he goes, 'I'll make you one right now'. Left dinner, made me a kilt. And so I now have my own kilt from these guys.”

‘I’m not Scottish but I might be the most Scottish person in Scotland’

"And they gave me something called Buckfast, which is a type of wine. Let's just say I'm feeling it today,” he told viewers on his Instagram.

"Shoutout to Lieutenant Flora Thomas, Captain Sammy who I talked to, Major Tommy Blair.