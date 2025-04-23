Campaigners win legal fight against Scots council over single-sex school lavatories

‘We just want all children to be safeguarded,’ parent stresses

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple who went to Scotland’s highest court to challenge a local authority’s decision not to install separate sex lavatories at a school have hailed a landmark ruling in their favour.

Sean Stratford and Leigh Hurley brought a judicial review at the Court of Session against Scottish Borders Council after it chose not to include sex-segretated bathrooms at a newly built primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple expressed concern over the council’s stance and decided to go to Scotland’s top civil court with the support of the campaign group, For Women Scotland.

According to The Times, a judge has now ordered that Scottish schools must provide single-sex lavatories for pupils.

The campaigners launched their judicial review of toilet provision at a Scottish Borders primary school. Picture: PA | PA

It reported that Lady Ross KC said she would issue a declarator - a court order - making legal obligations on Scottish state schools after Mr Stratford and Ms Hurley brought their review.

Ms Hurley, 39, told the newspaper that she first raised concerns in November 2023 over how Earlston Primary was supporting the “social transition” of another pupil, which included allowing them to participate in sports day races in the category of their gender identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she later discovered that her son would face punishment if he “misgendered” trans pupils and that the new-build school was planning to have no separate-sex lavatories.

She said: “We just want all children to be safeguarded. We have great empathy for any child, but we just wanted our rights respected at the same time, and that wasn’t happening.

“In the end we felt we had no choice but to pull our child out of the school, which left him devastated. As a parent, you have a right to choose where you send your children to school and ultimately we were forced out, because they were breaking the law.

“We’re hoping that following this ruling, this nonsense will stop, adults pay attention and properly safeguard all children within a school setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t a technicality, it’s a moment of clarity. Celebrations outside the Supreme Court on April 16 in London after it ruled that woman in law means biological woman (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty

Mr Stratford, 42, told the newspaper: “We’ve won, but common sense says we should never have been in this position in the first place. We brought this to their attention when it was still a building site, so they could have rectified it there and then, and saved them a fortune.”

The Times reported that during the hearing on Wednesday, Ruth Crawford KC, representing the council, accepted the terms of the declarator making clear that the bathroom policy had been unlawful.

In a statement, Scottish Borders Council said: “Prior to the hearing, Scottish Borders Council had accepted and acknowledged the decision that was being sought was correct and therefore did not seek to defend this in court. Moving forward, the council will revisit and reconsider the complaint and respond in due course.”

In a post on X, For Women Scotland, the group behind last week’s landmark Supreme Court ruling which found that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act refer only to a biological woman and to biological sex, said it was “thrilled” that Mr Stratford and Ms Hurley had also been “vindicated.”