Bank of Scotland app down as thousands of customers left without access to Lloyds apps
A major banking app is currently down which has left thousands of customers unable to log in to their accounts.
Customers at the Bank of Scotland say they have been unable to access their online banking accounts this morning.
Users have taken to social media to complain about the issues.
The problems come after the Bank of Scotland app received an update yesterday. It is currently unclear how long the problems are expected to last.
Lloyds Banking Group own Bank of Scotland, as well as two other major banks, Lloyds and Halifax. Both of these banking chains are also experiencing the same issues.
Lloyds has confirmed they are experiencing issues this morning in a reply to one customer on social media.
The bank said: "Some customers are having issues with our app right now. Bear with us as we fix this."
Lloyds Banking Group have been contacted for comment.
