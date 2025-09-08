Scottish cemetery visitors issued warning after children drink alcohol left at graves

The public are being asked not to leave cans or bottles of alcohol on gravestones.

A warning has been issued to cemetery visitors after children have been drinking alcohol left on graves in Angus.

Angus Council has urged the public not to leave cans or bottles of alcohol on gravestones in cemeteries after multiple incidents where children have removed the bottles and drank the contents.

A council spokesperson said staff regularly remove the drinks but no staff were on shift over a weekend when the incidents occurred.

The statement, posted on social media, read: “We all like to remember and pay tribute to our loved ones who have passed, in different ways.

“However, we have to remind visitors to our cemeteries that you cannot leave cans or bottles of alcoholic drinks on gravestones.

“In the past few weeks we have had incidents where children have removed the bottles and have drunk the contents.

“Our staff will regularly remove alcoholic drinks and store them for collection again, however we have no staff working over a weekend, when these incidents occurred.