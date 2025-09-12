Enquiries are ongoing into the crash.

A 12-year-old pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car in Arbroath.

Police were called to Lochlands Street around 1.35pm on Wednesday after the crash involving a 12-year-old boy and a blue Volkswagen Polo car.

Officers have confirmed the boy was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

It is understood the driver of the car was uninjured.

Officers say enquiries are ‘ongoing’

Sergeant Mike Guild said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.