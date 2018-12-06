Scotland weather: Gale-force 80mph winds batter Scotland today

Have your say

Gale-force winds of up to 80mph are battering Scotland’s west coast as heavy rain descends on the country.

A yellow warning for wind for much of Scotland remains in place until midnight.

Although the temperatures may have risen over the past few days, the weather is set to become wet and windy tomorrow (7 Dec), as heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Scotland

The Met Office said inland gusts of up to 60mph were likely.

Stronger winds of up to 80mph were expected to hit exposed locations across north-west Scotland.

Glasgow, Inverclyde, East and South Ayrshire, and North Lanarkshire were expected to be among the hardest-hit areas.

Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders are all expected to be affected by the storm front as the day progresses.

Tay Bridge leading into Dundee has been closed to double-decker vehicles in both directions due to the high winds.

Friarton Bridge on the M90 near Perth also has a high wind warning in place.

A majority of Calmac Ferries services have either been cancelled or disrupted today.

Routes between Tobermory-Kilchoan, Oban-Colonsay, Ullapool-Stornoway and Mallaig-Armadale are among those cancelled, leaving a number of passengers stranded.

Weather warnings currently in place

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Scotland from 5am to 23.59pm on Friday.

The Met Office advised, “A deep depression will move eastwards across northern Scotland on Friday bringing widespread gales.

“Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, with gusts of 70-80 mph in exposed locations across northwest Scotland.

“Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

-Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

-Some short term loss of power and other services

-Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves