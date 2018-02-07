Scotland weather: Delays expected on major roads tonight

Have your say

Near freezing temperatures are causing delays and disruptions across Scotland this evening.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice from 10pm tonight until midday on Friday. Hazardous driving conditions can be expected in Glasgow and Strathclyde, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife, Tayside, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Several accidents on the country’s busiest roads are causing queues for commuters heading home.

Roads affected (at time of writing):

-M80 J5 (Auchenkilns) - J6 (Old Inns): A two vehicle road traffic accident blocking one lane.

Picture Met Office

-M80 J4 (Mollinsburn) - between slips: Three lanes restricted indefinitely.

-M74 J1 Seaward St - Slip On: One lane restricted Northbound indefinitely.

-M8 J2 (Claylands) - M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait): M8 eastbound between junction 2 and 1- Lane 1 of 2 is blocked due to a road traffic incident.

-M8 J19 West - Slip On: One lane restricted Westbound indefinitely

-A87 A87 Skye Bridge - High winds: road users advised to drive with care.

-A701 Amisfield Town - Parkgate: Road closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident

Earlier, the Met Office tweeted: “For many Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week, with a hard #frost, #ice and some #snow. Scrapers at the ready!

“Snow showers in the southeast easing through afternoon. A few wintry showers possible in west Wales and Cornwall. Cloudier across Scotland and Northern Ireland with rain, sleet and snow edging southeastwards.”

For the latest traffic news, visit Traffic Scotland.