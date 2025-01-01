Snow weather warnings: Footage shows snow falling in Scotland as Met Office issues further warning
Footage shows snow falling in parts of Scotland on New Year’s Day, with a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 10am on January 2.
Josh Flores posted footage of snow falling in Cumbernauld, adding that the children were loving the weather.
Michael Traynor posted footage of snow coating his garden in Livingston.
The Met Office has issued a further yellow warning for snow in Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian Council, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire from 12pm on Saturday January 4 lasting until 9am on Monday January 6.
