Scotland smashes maximum temperature record for February

new February record maximum temperature in Scotland has been recorded, according to the Met Office.

The forecasters said that Aboyne in Aberdeenshire hit 18.3C (64.94F) at 1.39pm on today. The previous record was 17.9C (64.22F) in 1897.

The Met Office tweeted: "We have now reached a new February record maximum temperature in Scotland!.. Aboyne reached 18.3C at 13:39!"

The Moray coast was also basking in warm weather, with Lossiemouth and Kinloss among the towns hot on the heels of Aboyne in the temperature stakes.

Weather experts said the north east corner of Scotland's temperatures were experiencing a boost from what is known as the Foehn effect.

It involves air warming as it moves up and over mountains.

Scotland is set for further potentially record-breaking February temperatures this weekend, according to the Met Office.

A large area of high pressure centred over continental Europe is predicted to move across the UK, bringing settled, dry and sunny weather to many.

Temperatures of "up to to 17C (62.6F) are possible" in parts of the country, according to Met Office spokesman Richard Miles.

The current record maximum temperature measured in the UK in February is 19.7C (67.5F), which was set in London on February 13 1998, according to the forecaster.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said Scotland could possibly experience record-breaking temperatures for February this weekend, but that "a lot would have to align" for the UK-wide record to be broken.

He added: "It is unlikely from what we are seeing at the moment."

Despite the unusually high temperatures, the South East of England could see some frost over the weekend.

Mr Miles said: "Everywhere is going to be having a mild weekend, although you might get some light frost in the South East where the skies are clear."

Western areas of the UK could experience patches of light rain, he added.

Looking forward to next week, the mild conditions seem likely to continue.

Mr Miles said: "It looks like it is going to be much the same sort of picture, at least until Tuesday.

"The first half of next week you are looking at dry and sunny spells.

"Everywhere it is looking pretty mild."