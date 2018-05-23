Scotland set to be hotter than California amid May heatwave

Scotland is set to bake again this bank holiday weekend with temperatures rocketing into the mid 20s.

Meteorologists at the Met Office say areas in the west of Scotland could be double the usual temperature for this time of year, with the mercury hitting near-record levels on bank holiday Monday.

Glasgow is set to be hotter than Los Angeles

Glasgow will see the mercury rise gradually over the next few days, culminating in a predicted 25C scorcher on Monday - hotter than Los Angeles in California!

Temperatures in the East will be cooler with Edinburgh hitting highs of around 22C. Aberdeen and Dundee are set to see highs of around 19C.

The forecast for Glasgow.

The Scottish average is set to sit around the 18 degree mark at the start of the weekend.

“The average temperature for this time of year is 15C (59F),” said a Met Office spokesperson.

“Currently, UK temperatures are averaging 20C (68F) and are only going to get warmer this weekend,” they added.

The Met Office Spokesperson said: “The maximum temperature ever for the end of May bank holiday is 32.8C (91F), which came in Horsham, Sussex, on May 29 1944.”

Los Angeles, California will be chillier than parts of the west coast of Scotland for much of the week.

They added the record was not likely to be beaten this weekend.