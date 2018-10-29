Scotland set to be colder than northern Norway as -6C temperatures hit

Scotland is expected to be hit with temperatures as low as -6C tonight - colder than the far north of Norway - as the freezing weather continues.

Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond said: "It looks like Aviemore will be the coldest place tonight, with average lows of -3C but it could get a bit lower. It could get down to as low as -6C."

The city of Tromso, which lies above the Arctic Circle in northern Norway, is forecast to hit -5C tonight according to worldwide forecaster AccuWeather.

Edinburgh and Glasgow will likely see temperatures dip to around freezing, the same as Reykjavik in Iceland.

It follows a very cold night for most of Scotland which left many workers waking up to freezing temperatures today.

Rain showers are predicted to affect some parts of eastern Scotland today but only in isolated areas, meaning the ice risk overnight is not widespread.

But the Met Office and Transport Scotland have urged drivers to take care tomorrow morning by properly de-frosting their windscreens, windows and wing mirrors and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the roads due to predicted low sun conditions.

Ms Diamond said snow is unlikely to be a concern today and tomorrow but added: "On Wednesday it will be more unsettled across the country, so we could see some snow showers in western parts and over high ground, as the showers move in from the west.

"Temperatures (on Wednesday) will be slightly higher than what we have got today and tomorrow. Glasgow, for instance, will likely be about 10C or 11C."

The mercury in most parts of Scotland will struggle to get above 7C or 8C over the next couple of days.

Despite some other reports, it's unlikely to be a 'white Halloween' on Wednesday as any snow is only expected to fall on much higher ground.

Scotland's ski resorts enjoyed their first proper snowfall of the season on Friday and Saturday.

Ms Diamond said the lowest daily minimum temperature recorded for October was -11.7C in Dalwhinnie in 1948, and the lowest daily maximum recorded was 0.4C in Inverness-shire.

The highest ever daily October temperature recorded in Scotland was 27.4C in Aberdeenshire in 1908.