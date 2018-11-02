Scotland set to be blasted by torrential rain as Met Office issues flood warnings

Storm Oscar is set to hit the UK this weekend (3-4 Nov), bringing strong winds and heavy downpours to Scotland.

The storm is currently hovering over the Atlantic and is set to sweep across the UK this weekend.

However, Storm Oscar will lose some of its power as it crosses the large body of water on its way towards the UK.

Winds are set to pick up on Saturday, as the remnants of the storm creeps across the UK, but although there will be increasingly blustery winds, temperatures will be warmer than of late.

Warnings currently in place

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place between 00:00 and 23:59 on Sat 3 November, as heavy and persistent rain is set to last for much of the day.

This weather warning covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar, southwest Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde.

Yellow and Amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods, explains the Met Office.

“This means it is important to read each warning to know what level of impact you can expect for your chosen warning area – and how likely those impacts are to occur,” said a forecaster.

“These impacts can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies, power cuts and, in the most severe cases, bring a danger to life.”



What to expect from the yellow weather warning:

-Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer

-Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer

According to the Met Office, “heavy rain will spread from the west later Friday evening will last for much of Saturday, before slowly clearing from the northwest. Thirty to 50mm is expected quite widely, especially on high ground with 60 to 80mm possible in a few areas.”