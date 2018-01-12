Scotland’s weather: Yellow ‘snow and ice’ warning issued

Have your say

A new weather warning has been issued for much of the country from next week.

A yellow severe warning is in place for a number of regions including Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, South West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office warning

The Met Office is warning of frequent and heavy hail and snow showers that will be heaviest and most frequent across the west of Scotland.

Extreme conditions are likely to affect many parts of Scotland from Monday evening, continuing for much of the day on Tuesday.

Commuters have been warned to expect travel delays with a small chance of cancellations to public transport.

Icy and wintry conditions have also been predicted with a warning that some roads and pavements may become icy, increasing the chance of injuries from slips and falls.

According to the report, the largest snowfall will be over high ground with over 10cm expected above 200 metres.

Elsewhere on low ground, snowfall of 2-5 cm is likely.

Hail and lightning are to be expected in the north and west of Scotland with strong gusts adding to the wintry conditions.