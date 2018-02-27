Scotland’s weather: When will snow hit and what weather warnings are in place?

Have your say

The Met Office have released a video explaining what warnings are in place and what areas of the country could be impacted by snow.

Heavy snow is forecast in many parts of the UK and Scotland with winter weather expected to hit much of the east coast from Tuesday - Thursday.

Snow is set to hit many areas of the UK this week.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: 16 inches of snow forecast as storm approaches

Over a foot of snow could be set to hit Scotland as most intense winter storm to hit the country in years gains momentum.

Drivers are being warned to travel with extreme caution as the country faces winter conditions from ‘The Beast from the East’

READ MORE: Video: ‘Beast from the East’ set to blast Scotland with Siberian chill

An amber ‘be prepared’ warning forecasts that much of Scotland could be covered by 16 inches (40cm) by Thursday.