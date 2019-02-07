Scotland’s weather: Strong winds and heavy rain set to cause disruption

Have your say

STRONG winds and heavy downpours will affect much of Scotland ahead of the weekend, with transport disruption likely.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for both wind and rain on Friday 8 February with Storm Erik set to batter the British Isles.

Strong winds will affect Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Friday, with disruption expected including delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely, while heavy rain could see flooding in some parts.

Gusts of between 50mph-70mph have been forecast, with the latter described as more likely along exposed coastal areas.

Into Saturday, the yellow weather warnings continue with the strong winds expected to migrate east, meaning more of Scotland will be affected.

Storms are likely to batter much of Scotland over the next 48 hours. Picture: SWNS

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Regions which can expect to see the worst of the weather include Central, Tayside & Fife, Strathclyde, SW Scotland and Lothian Borders.

The yellow weather warnings are expected to come to an end at 3pm on Saturday 9 February.