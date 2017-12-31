Scotland’s weather: Storm Dylan causes Princes Street closure

Have your say

High winds battering the Capital have led to the temporary closure of Edinburgh Christmas attractions in the city centre, and police sealing off a section of Princes Street.

The high winds have hit Edinburgh's Christmas

Police Scotland tweeted that due to “weather-related debris”, Princes Street would be temporarily closed to pedestrians between North Bridge and Waverley Bridge, including the entrance to Waverley Station.

Officers said they took the decision after strong winds caused curtains from the Hogmanay stage to flap onto the pavement. A police spokesman said: “It’s just a precaution as the winds are very high. It’s weather-related so as soon as the wind dies, it’s likely to reopen.”

Elsewhere in the country, Storm Dylan will disrupt travel plans as Scotland gears up for its traditional Hogmanay celebrations.

Parts of Ireland and Wales has been lashed with howling gales in excess of 70mph and squally rain as it bears down on the UK mainland.

Storm Dylan is expected to cause disruption across the country as the weather front brings a wet and windy end to the year. Picture: PA

Forecasters have warned of severe gusts of up to 80mph as the storm brings a wet and windy end to 2017.

The UK weather service has issued an amber warning covering Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland, stating there is the potential for “injuries or danger to life” from flying debris, while a yellow warning extends into northern England and across to the Lothians.

Wind speeds were expected to increase throughout Sunday morning as Storm Dylan crossed the Irish Sea, its centre on a collision course with Scotland.

Several CalMac ferry services on the west coast of Scotland have been disrupted and some road routes and train services are also affected.

ScotRail services from Glasgow Central to Largs/Ardrossan Harbour and between Helensburgh and Edinburgh were among those partially affected on Sunday morning as a result of high winds and heavy rain.

Scotland’s bridges were also affected in the first half of New Year’s Eve.

The Tay Road Bridge and Forth Road Bridge were closed to double-decker buses as the high winds hit and the Erskine Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

The Queensferry Crossing had a high winds warning in place with a 40mph speed limit.

SP Energy Networks tweeted that it was working to restore power after a loss of supplies in parts of Kilsyth, Helensburgh, Glasgow, Bathgate, Carluke and Larkhall.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued seven flood warnings for parts of south-west Scotland.

However, with severe weather warnings due to expire by Sunday afternoon, organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have said they expect the event to go ahead unaffected by Storm Dylan.

