Scotland’s weather: Snow warning issued for Easter Monday

The Met Offce has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in large parts of Scotland on Easter Monday.

Forecasters say a weather system will move in from the south and meet cold air over the UK, bringing rain that could turn to heavy snow in the south of Scotland.

Several centimetres are possible, mainly over ground around 200m, with drifting in strong winds.

The band of snow is expected to reach Central Scotland, Strathclyde, SW Scotland and Lothian Borders by Monday afternoon.

The warning will be in place from 00:15 until 23.45 on Monday, 2 April, with forecasters warning the public to expect a small chance to travel delays.

Scattered wintry showers are expected to continue across Lothians and the Borders this evening as temperatures drop to below freezing.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry and cloudy with some brightness and a maximum temperature of 6C.