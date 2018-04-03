Scotland’s weather: Police extend travel warning as snow continues

Drivers across Scotland have again been advised to travel with caution, as the latest weather alerts came into force.

Police Scotland has extended its warning from 4pm on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday for some areas north of Scotland’s central belt.

It follows a Met Office yellow weather warning in place over the same period.

Outbreaks of snow, sleet and rain are forecast across Highland, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perthshire, Stirlingshire and Argyll.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, deputy head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “We are expecting snowy conditions over the next couple of days, especially on the higher level routes.

“I would urge drivers to plan accordingly, check the conditions ahead and make sure they are prepared for all eventualities.

Police Scotland has extended its travel warning as sleet and snow continues. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

“Many people will be returning to work after the Easter break and conditions may be challenging on some routes not only due to snow but also surface water and spray as the snow melts.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the roads and there are alternative arrangements you can make such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

“I want to ask drivers not to become complacent and the key is to be fully prepared, drive safely and to the conditions.”