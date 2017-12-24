Scotland’s weather: Little hope for a white Christmas

Have your say

Scotland will wake up to cloudy skies on Christmas Day with heavy rain expected across parts of the country.

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse once again next week after a mild build-up to the festive period which saw temperatures reach 12 degrees celsius.

However, it will not drop in time for a strong possibility of snow on Christmas Day, with average temperatures expected to be around 7 degrees on Monday.

Rain will is expected to fall throughout Christmas Eve in Scotland, though Aberdeenshire and Moray will see bright patches.

