Scotland’s weather: Edinburgh to set bank holiday Monday heat record

Today is expected to be Scotland’s hottest May bank holiday Monday this century.

Forecasters say Edinburgh – or “somewhere nearby” – could enjoy temperatures as high as 24C this afternoon, beating a record that has stood since 1999.

It will also be the warmest day of 2018 so far.

Yesterday Edinburgh was the hottest place in Scotland, recording a high of 22.3C at Gogarbank at 4pm.

Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire registered 21.1C and Aviemore 20.9.

Martin Bowles of the Met Office said that parts of the country worst hit by snow in March should see the best of the warm weather today.

He said: “Scotland won’t be as warm as down south, where we expect 28C in London or the south Midlands, in places like Northampton.

“But it won’t be too far behind and it looks quite likely you will be breaking records for the best early May bank holiday Monday.

“This holiday was only introduced in 1978, some 40 years ago, but the record has stood for almost 20 years when we saw 23.2C in 1999.

“On Monday, we fully expect to see 24C either in Edinburgh or somewhere nearby.

“But further north and west, we expect things to remain rather cloudy, but not as bad as we had forecast earlier.

“Edinburgh should therefore see another lovely day, while we believe some fog could affect the south-west coast near Stranraer.”

Suggesting the mantra “take it while you can”, Mr Bowles said temperatures would then drop to seasonal norms from tomorrow. A succession of frontal systems will come in from the Atlantic, bringing wet and windy conditions tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Mr Bowles said: “Tuesday sees a lot of rain coming through from the west. It will be wet and damp and windy.

“Another front comes through on Wednesday night, with the worst again affecting the west.

“Places like Aberdeenshire should do not too badly, but temperatures will be back down to normal by midweek.”