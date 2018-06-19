Scotland’s Weather: Country set for mini-heatwave next week

Scotland will once again be basking in glorious Summer sunshine as early as next week, the Met Office revealed earlier today.

The country has been struggling under less agreeable conditions in the middle of June, following a period which saw the hottest May on record and swathes of Scotland then hit with rain and thunderstorms.

It has been revealed, however, that the early forecasting for the next week or so shows that the whole of Britain is set to enjoy a heatwave from Monday, with Scotland not missing out.

A tweet from the forecast for the next few days read: “Heat builds across the south today and tomorrow, before a notably colder start on Thursday with perhaps some rural frost! Thursday will then be a much fresher day. Things look set to heat up again through the weekend, and even hotter next week!”

The higher temperatures shown on the accompanying weather map shows that Scotland will be set for high temperatures as early as this weekend, with highs of 22 degrees in the West and 24 degrees in the East.

The Met Office also says that better weather is set to continue into next week, promising even better news when they publish a ten-day forecast tomorrow.