Scotland's weather: Blizzard conditions forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for large parts of Scotland ahead, with wintry conditions set to blast the country this weekend.

According to the UK's national weather service heavy snow and blizzards could develop across parts of Scotland with freezing rain also a possibility in parts.

Scotland is set to be blasted by snow this weekend (Photo: Met Office/Shutterstock)

The warnings run from 12pm on Saturday (December 15) to 10am on Sunday (December 16).

Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, South West Scotland, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde regions are all affected by the weather warning.

The Met Office said: "There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

"The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

"Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night.

"2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm."

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

The Met Office has warned Scots of the following risks from the adverse weather:

-Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

-Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

-Some rural communities could become cut off

-Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

-A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

-Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

-Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice