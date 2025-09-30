Statisticians have found that 23 Scottish council areas would see population growth if past trends continue to mid-2032.

Meanwhile, nine areas would see a decrease in their population, including Na h-Eileanan Siar and West Dunbartonshire.

Midlothian is projected to have the largest population increase at 14.7 per cent and, if past trends continue, Inverclyde would see the biggest fall with its population down 5.4 per cent.

Head of population and migration statistics Andrew White said: “All 32 council areas are projected to see more people entering than leaving in the 10 years to mid-2032, if past trends continue. This is the biggest driver of population growth.”

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

These projections are based on demographic trends up to mid-2022.

Since the last projections from NRS, fewer council areas are expected to see a drop in population by mid-2032. In its last report, 17 were projected to fall but the figures now show nine falling.

Earlier this year, NRS published national population projections showing Scotland's population rising to 5.7 million by mid-2032.

Here are the 13 council areas that are expected to see the largest population growth from mid-2022 to mid-2032 - with 11 set to surpass the Scottish average which is projected to be 4.35 per cent.

1 . Midlothian - 14.7% Midlothian is projected to see the largest population increase from mid-2022 to mid-2032 at 14.7 per cent. Pictured is Dalkeith. | Google Photo Sales

2 . East Lothian - 12.4% East Lothian is expected to have a 12.4 per cent increase in its population within the ten years. Pictured is Musselburgh. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Glasgow City - 10.9% Glasgow City's population is expected to increase by 10.9 per cent. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales