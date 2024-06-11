Up to a third of Police Scotland’s senior leaders could quit due to changes in their pension scheme, the organisation which represents them has said. The Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS) has taken the unprecedented step of raising a dispute with Scotland’s national police force and the Scottish Police Authority. The ASPS members backed the move unanimously in a poll, with the organisation saying the pension changes could leave them thousands of pounds worse off. President Rob Hay said: “This is an unprecedented step – but we are clearly speaking as a united voice. The service relies on the goodwill of our members and that is clearly being lost. As the vote shows, they are fuming about this."