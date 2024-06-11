Scotland news LIVE: Keep up to date with news from across the country through out the day
Up to a third of Police Scotland’s senior leaders could quit due to changes in their pension scheme, the organisation which represents them has said. The Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS) has taken the unprecedented step of raising a dispute with Scotland’s national police force and the Scottish Police Authority. The ASPS members backed the move unanimously in a poll, with the organisation saying the pension changes could leave them thousands of pounds worse off. President Rob Hay said: “This is an unprecedented step – but we are clearly speaking as a united voice. The service relies on the goodwill of our members and that is clearly being lost. As the vote shows, they are fuming about this."
Hundreds of workers at two of Scotland's biggest airports are set to be balloted over strike action in an outcome that could impact on summer holidays. Unite, Scotland’s leading aviation trade union, has confirmed 300 ICTS central search members based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports are being balloted. The union claimed talks scheduled for Friday with ICTS central search management had been cancelled at the last minute. The union has called on the airports’ owner, AGS, to intervene in the escalating pay dispute. The ballots at both airports will open on Monday and close on July 1 - three days before the general election.
Research casts doubt on tragic death of Scotland's 'forgotten bard' after more than 200 years
New research is set to cast doubt on the apparent suicide of Scotland's "forgotten bard" – as part of efforts to recognise his life and legacy, more than 200 years after his body was found in a burn.
Experts at Paisley Museum who have re-examined the death of the town's "weaver poet" Robert Tannahill believe he may have suffered an accidental death rather than taken his own life.
New displays focusing on the poet and songwriter as part of a long-awaited revamp and extension of the museum, which is due to be unveiled next year, will explore how his poor physical health, including tuberculosis, are expected to have been a key factor in his death.
For anyone travelling today - do make sure you check ahead of time in case of delays and cancellations.
Also - do try to avoid the area while emergency services are there.
Spoilers ahead...
11 pictures of home with wacky gym floor 'unlike anything we've have seen' crowned Scotland's Home of the Year
For those who are a fan of the show, or those who just like taking a peek into other people’s houses - we have you covered.
“The 1960s Bungalow in East Dunbartonshire – a quirky one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style – has been crowned the winner of 2024’s series.”
For those inclined to go out and buy a paper... this is what it looks like today.
Next up - something a bit more soothing....
“The hotel has also had a mention in the Michelin Guide, a nod of excellence for any foodie, in which the inspectors wrote: “An essential stop-off point. Fresh seafood is the way to go, with langoustines and mussels landed 200 yards away.”
Good morning!!
We hope you’re well this fine Tuesday morning.
We’re leading our coverage today with a big exclusive from our Arts and Culture correspondent.
“The biggest venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe are joining forces to launch a new subscription service which will give members access to free and discounted tickets from this summer.
Assembly, Underbelly, Pleasance and Gilded Balloon are among the key players in the "Love the Fringe” initiative, which has been unveiled ahead of the festival's programme launch this week.
The new venture is aiming to attract more than 18,000 members and generate more than half a million pounds in its first year.”
