Scotland hit by rise in cyber sex crime

Scotland has experienced an increase in cyber sex crime with the majority of victims being children under the age of 16, a new Scottish Government report says.

The internet was used to commit one fifth (20 per cent) of all Scottish sex crimes with an increasing variety of apps and websites being used including Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

According to “Cybercrime in Scotand: A Review of the Evidence”, Facebook was the most commonly mentioned social media vehicle used for cyber sex crime.

It also quoted studies suggesting that “much sexual harm to children was committee via apps on smartphones and tablets”.

It expressed concern that “some of the most popular social media networks used by children are recurring vehicles for sexual crime” with parental controls either not being used or overcome.

The research found an increase in internet use to commit the crimes of communicating indecently, viewing sexual activity and those involving indecent photos of children.

The internet was involved in 38 per cent of such crimes in 2013/14 increasing to 51 per cent in 2016/17.

Seventy four per cent of the victims of the victims of crimes in these categories were under the age of 16 and 83 per cent were under 20. Victims had an average age of 14.

The research found that 26 per cent of the perpetrators of crimes in these categories were under the age of 16 and 57 per cent were under 20.

The internet was used as a means to commit at least 20 per cent of all sexual crimes recorded by the police in Scotland in 2016/17.

The three crimes with highest rate of internet use acts were indecent photos of children (98 per cent cyber-enabled in 2016/17), cause to view sexual activity or images (71 per cent) and communicating indecently (58 per cent).

The research estimated that the number of cyber-enabled instances of those crimes doubled between 2013/14 and 2016/17 to 2,224.

Yesterday Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said described the findings as “alarming”.

“The seeming increasing problem of issues like revenge porn is alarming across all age groups,” Mr Kerr said.

“But the fact so many of these victims are now children is something that needs urgent and radical attention. This sort of thing happening to under 16s can leave scars that last a lifetime.

“I hope the Scottish Government takes these findings extremely seriously, and outlines its intention to ensure those guilty of such offences are punished heavily.”

On cybercrime more generally, the study found evidence that online offences were under reported to the police and other authorities.

Police Scotland only dealt with 30 incidents of computer misuse – a category which covers hacking and virus attacks - in 2016-17, according to recorded crime data.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This report shows how the internet and new technologies can impact on the scale and nature of criminal activity across Scotland.

“While fraud, online sexual crimes and computer misuse such as hacking might be the most obvious examples of cyber crime, we must remain vigilant at all times while online.

“The Policing 2026 strategy acknowledged the need to respond to new challenges in crime and Police Scotland are committed to recruiting more civilian cyber specialists to ensure they have the right mix of skills in place to counter the threat posed by cyber crime.”

