Scotland faces rain for May bank holiday weekend as London sizzles

Scotland faces the threat of rain over the May bank holiday weekend as London conversely looks set for a spell of balmy weather.

Temperatures of 13C to 16C are forecast for Scotland over the three-day long weekend.

Edinburgh’s temperature is forecast to hit 16C on Saturday, while the gauge will reach as high as 15C in Glasgow.

But a weather front could bring rain north of the border over the break, with the Met Office flagging the possibility of rain.

Met forecaster Sophie Yeomans said: “There is going to be a weather front over Northern Ireland and Scotland, which could bring clouds and a chance of rain.”

The wet weather would come in contrast to London, which is expected to enjoy warm temperatures for May.

“Many places in the south of England could see 19C or 20C,” Ms Yeomans said.

“Most places will be in the low 20s and we could see 25C in London and the south-east.

“Heading into Monday we could see the high 20s.”

The average UK temperature for this time of year is 15C and the hottest ever recorded was 33C in 1944.

Ms Yeomans said: “There is an area of warm air pushing up from the south, which could give warmer weather over the bank holiday weekend.”

Heavy rain and strong winds have battered parts of the UK earlier this week, with a month’s worth of rain falling in 24 hours on Monday in Kent.

Temperatures overnight into Tuesday plunged to -4.6C in Aboyne, Aberdenshire, and -4.2C in Redesdale Camp, Northumberland.