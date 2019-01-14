Scotland braced for snow with temperatures set to plummet

A blast of Arctic air will see temperatures drop this week, bringing an end to what has been a mild January for most of Scotland.

Freezing conditions are forecast to take hold, with overnight frosts and the possibility of rain showers turning snowy in some parts.

Temperatures are expected to reach freezing point overnight for much of the country from Wednesday and could plunge as low as minus 5C in rural areas of Scotland.

After a mild Monday and Tuesday, conditions will cool from midweek, as air from the north sweeps across the UK, the Met Office said.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond explained the cold polar air from the northwest will switch to a colder Arctic airflow from the north.

She said: “Through Wednesday a polar maritime air mass is going to push in from the west but by the time we get to Thursday it will be an Arctic air mass.”

Northeast Scotland saw some snowfall on Monday, and expected rain showers could turn to snow by Friday in western parts of the UK, she added.

Average daytime temperatures in the south of England will struggle to rise above 6C, she said.

While this is the average for January, Ms Diamond said the contrast after such a mild January will have people reaching for their warmest coats and thermals.

She said: “Other than the odd cold snap for some parts for the first half of January it has been relatively mild but this week is a transition to colder weather for the entire country and will be noticeable for all of us and we’re going to really feel the switch to colder temperatures.”

The Met Office has said there are signs cold air from the east could make its way to the UK by the end of the month and into February, but cautioned that this does not automatically mean the return of the so-called Beast from the East which brought heavy snowfall.

Ms Diamond said: “Just because the wind is coming from the east does not necessarily mean we are going to see a repeat of last year.”

Parts of Europe have seen extreme weather for the beginning of the year, with Austria’s forecaster experiencing the most January snowfall since 1923, she said.