Scotland best place to see whales and dolphins, study suggests

Have your say

Scotland is a hotspot for those wanting to catch a glimpse of marine mammals such as whales and dolphins, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted every summer by volunteers for the Sea Watch Foundation, records the number of whale and dolphin sightings across the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: In pictures: Spectacular humpback whale in front of Edinburgh Castle

Scotland came out on top last year with 43% of all UK sightings occurring off the Scottish coast.

608 sightings were recorded here compared with 555 in England, 231 in Wales, 11 in the Channel Islands and 5 sightings off the Isle of Man.

Northern Ireland recorded no sightings at all.

Volunteers conduct their searches along the coastline and using boats.