Fife Council will choose three shortlisted options from public suggestions

It is a chance for Scottish pupils and others in the community to be involved in naming a brand new high school in their local area.

However, Fife Council has issued a stark warning that a suggestion of “Schooly McSchool Face” will not be accepted, no matter how many times it is put forward.

Speaking as the council opened a consultation into the name of a new high school to replace Inverkeithing High, committee convenor David Barratt referenced the naming of a new polar research ship in 2016, which the public overwhelmingly voted to be called Boaty McBoatface. The decision was later made by the UK Government to name the vessel after Sir David Attenborough instead, calling it a “more suitable” name.

The public consultation plans go live to the public from Friday.

“I’m pleased to hear there’s a free text box, and we can make sure we’ve got everything from the mad to the mundane, and everything in between,” South West Fife Area Committee convener David Barratt said.

“It’s an important decision to name the new school and hopefully the community can be creative – although Schooly McSchool Face isn’t going to cut it.”

He added: “I suspect that suggestion will be made, but it won’t have my vote.”

The online public consultation form will go live until 22 January, with up to three choices shortlisted for further feedback in the following weeks. Those shortlisted options will go back to the public for voting, and in April, the results of that vote will be laid before the area committee for consideration. In May 2025, the new name for the school will be revealed to the community.

“No decision has been made on the name of the new school yet. In the next few months, we’ll be speaking to pupils, staff, parents and the wider community to gather suggestions and views on what the new school should be called,” the council website stated.

The online link to a Microsoft form will be shared with stakeholders, allowing them to give their opinions on a selection of names – as well as the opportunity to make suggestions of their own.

“It is important to ensure that stakeholders in this locality are given an opportunity to suggest a new name for the relocated school,” a committee report explained.