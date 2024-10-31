Schools urge Scottish families to sign up to Asda Cashpot for Schools initiative as campaign hits £4m mark

•£4 million raised so far for local primary schools across the UK •The highest earning school, Dunbar Primary, has over £2,000 in its Cashpot, with over 40 schools already surpassing the £1,000 mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda’s Cashpot for Schools initiative, fronted by Joe Wicks, has hit the landmark figure of £4 million raised for primary schools across the UK – with five weeks left to go, and millions of pounds still available for schools to get their hands on

The industry-first campaign sees the retailer donate 0.5% of the value of its customers’ shopping to a primary school of their choice every time they shop using Asda Rewards - with £7.5 million up for grabs in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 22,000 state-funded UK primary schools can get involved with the scheme, and over 21,500 have signed up to date. 42 schools already have over £1,000 of funding in their Cashpots and over 2,000 are boasting Cashpots over £500. This cash will go direct to schools for them to spend on whatever they need, so will go on to make a genuine difference.

Asda Dunbar Community Champion Annette Newell with Jacqui Mackinnon, Head teacher and pupils of Dunbar PS

The highest school earner to date is Dunbar Primary School in Scotland who have a whopping £2,370 in its Cashpot.

Annette Newell, Community Champion at Asda Dunbar has been in her local community to tell schools about the initiative and has seen over £8,000 raised so far for schools in the area.

Jacqui Mackinnon, Head Teacher at Dunbar Primary School said: “We could not be more delighted with the additional funding from the Asda Cashpot for Schools initiative. Our Parent Council registered the school so that we could help raise funds to support our pupils and develop their surroundings to make their playgrounds more inviting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through consulting with parents and pupils we identified three areas for development and allowed our stakeholders to vote for their priorities. The total is currently sitting at £2,700 which will be such a welcome boost to our school.

Asda's Cashpot for schools initiative is fronted by Joe Wicks

“We look forward to working with pupil voice groups to redesign areas of our playgrounds and select engaging resources and equipment for all children to enjoy. We also plan to purchase resources for our internal garden used predominantly by our Primary 1 pupils and purchase more books for our libraries.

“We are overwhelmed by the commitment of our local community who have opted into the Asda Rewards app to support the school. It’s an easy process and we’re delighted by the support to our school from our community doing their normal weekly shop. Please keep scanning at the tills to raise funds for our school. Well done Asda, thank you for the support!”

The retailer is also reminding customers that its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deal is available in all of its 205 Asda Café’s this Hallowe'en week. From Monday, October 28 families taking advantage of the promotion, will be able to enjoy a limited-edition 250ml bottle of Arla’s Big Milk for free with their meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda’s parentship with Arla will see 50,000 bottles of Big Milk distributed across all of its cafes, so customers purchasing a ‘Kids Eat for £1’ deal can claim one with their meal.