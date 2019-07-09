Schoolgirl dies after collapsing at party in Glasgow

A 16-year-old has died and two other teenagers are in hospital after collapsing at a party in Glasgow.

The 16-year-old, named locally as Chelsea Bruce, was rushed to hospital from a flat in Springburn after becoming unwell, but was pronounced dead at Glasgow's Royal Infirmary.

A boy, also 16, and a man of 18 remain in hospital.

A family statement provided to the Daily Mail said: "Words cannot express the utter devastation and loss we feel that our beloved, beautiful Chelsea has been taken from us in such tragic circumstances.

"She was our wee angel and had her whole life in front of her - everyone loved her. She was an incredibly kind, loving, and generous girl who was always smiling."

Police confirmed in a statement to the paper that they were called to the flat, in Fernbank Street, around 2.30 am on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "A post-mortem will take place in due course, to establish the exact cause of her death - at this time police are not treating the death as suspicious and enquiries are continuing.