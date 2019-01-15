Saplinbrae Hotel & Lodges, Mintlaw, hotel review

Scotland on Sunday’s Do Not Disturb

In the heart of the Buchan countryside, stands Saplinbrae, a glorious country house, built in the mid-18th century. In its time it has been extended and remodelled, and served time as a coaching inn, a rectory and a dower house, but most importantly as a family home – it’s this welcoming atmosphere that is in evidence today. First converted into a hotel in the 1980s, the current owners bought Saplinbrae in 2015, and have since been restoring the property to its former glory.

Saplinbrae is an 18th century country house that has been restored since the current owners bought it in 2015

Budget or boutique?

Saplinbrae is very much a typical Scottish country house hotel – the grounds are beautiful and you’d never know you were only a few miles from civilization (in this case, Peterhead). The main dining area and bar are in a wood-panelled, bay-windowed room with thick carpets and a cosy fire for those post-prandial drinks, or defrosting after a day on the heather. A few touches of “new Scottish”, thick throws, tweed cushions and tasteful tartan, ensure that the style manages to be both modern and traditional.

Room service

Saplinbrae may only have a few rooms to offer (in addition to the lodges based in the hotel grounds), but they are all very special. Ours was furnished with a large four-poster king-size bed and had two massive windows overlooking the verdant grounds with stylish “blackout” tartan tweed curtains which in winter would do an excellent job of keeping the warmth in. The shower room (no bath) was a relaxing space, tiled in green, black and white, giving it an Art Deco feel.

Wining and dining

Saplinbrae’s in-house dining offer will knock your socks off. We ate in the main public dining room with its handful of tables (two larger rooms were occupied by private parties).

The menu is short and ever-changing, a sure sign that things are made freshly to order. We feasted on local scallop, langoustine and monkfish, pigeon and duck. All would put any city fine dining establishment to shame – the finest local ingredients, impeccably combined and cooked. We shared a local cheeseboard, and a Brandy Alexander, a rich cocktail using brandy, cream and white chocolate liqueur, delivering just the right amount of post-dinner sugar hit. The wine pairings were excellent and our servers very knowledgeable.

While the dining is fine, and we dressed up for the occasion, it’s definitely the kind of place you could visit straight from the golf course or shoot without anyone batting an eyelid, and is family friendly. Special mention must go to our breakfast the next day. A full Scottish and smoked haddock and poached egg kept us going for the rest of the day. As well as being a great hotel, Saplinbrae is surely one of the best places to eat in Aberdeenshire.

Worth getting out of bed for

Saplinbrae is the perfect base if you’re into rural pursuits – fishing and shooting is available nearby and the hotel offers a “drying room”, a secure space to store guns, rods or golf clubs, and change out of those muddy clothes.

Nearby Peterhead offers the award-winning Prison Museum and a little further away is Fraserburgh lighthouse museum, which celebrates the achievements of the Northern Lighthouse Board and their dedicated lighthouse keepers. Being in the middle of the Aberdeenshire countryside means that Saplinbrae is spoiled for choice for castles, golf courses and whisky-related activities.

Little extras

The home bakes and Tunnock’s Teacakes left for us in the room were a lovely personal touch, a nice change from pre-wrapped, processed treats, while the high-end toiletries from Ness added to the overall luxurious feel of our stay. We were also initially alarmed and then amused by the robot lawn mower tending to the lush grounds day and night. We got quite used to him (for some reason it was a “he”) toiling away on the hilly mounds outside our room.

Guestbook comments

Saplinbrae is a beautiful country house hotel, which offers a peaceful retreat from the stresses of everyday life. The rooms are superb and the restaurant serves up fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere, using the best of local produce.

Colin Heggie

Saplinbrae Hotel & Lodges, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire AB42 4LP (01771 623585

www.saplinbrae.co.uk)