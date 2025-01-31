Sanctions regime targeting Russian oil giants tightens

​Stacy Keen says the new restrictions mean enhanced due diligence and monitoring for red flags is required

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a coordinated effort, the UK and US have targeted Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas in a move designed to affect a major revenue source for Russia.

The US has also directly designated more than two dozen subsidiaries of these entities, including subsidiaries in Tajikistan, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Serbia and Kyrgyzstan, applying US blocking sanctions to dealings with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entities owned 50 per cent or more, directly or indirectly, by Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegas, or their directly targeted subsidiaries, also fall within the scope of the application of US sanctions restrictions. Although the UK has not directly designated Gazprom Neft or Surgutneftegas subsidiaries, UK financial sanctions restrictions will extend to them if they are owned or controlled by either entity.

​Cars queue to fill up at a Gazprom Neft petrol station in Moscow (PIcture: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)

The UK ownership/control test is met if Gazprom Neft or Surgutneftegas holds more than 50 per cent of the shares or voting rights in an entity, can appoint or remove a majority of its board of directors, or can otherwise control its affairs.

The UK and US differ in their application of the “attribution test”, being the test for assessing whether financial or blocking sanctions restrictions extend to a non designated entity.

The US threshold is 50 per cent or more ownership, while the UK's is more than 50 per cent. This distinction means UK restrictions may not apply to entities 50 per cent owned by Gazprom Neft, while US restrictions would. However, the UK considers wider considerations in applying the attribution test, including the degree of control that can be exercised over an entity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The designation of Gazprom Neft aligns the UK and US more closely with the EU, which prohibited all transactions with Gazprom Neft in March 2022. This restriction extends to non-EU entities owned more than 50 per cent by Gazprom Neft or entities acting on its behalf.

​Stacy Keen, Partner and trade and financial sanctions expert at Pinsent Masons

Identifying risks related to Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegas, and other designated entities requires enhanced due diligence and monitoring for red flags, such as divestments of shares or transfers to connected persons.

The UK has issued a licence authorising those bound to comply with UK sanctions to wind down or divest from transactions with Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegas and the entities that either owns or controls until February 27. UK banks are permitted to process payments related to these transactions until that date.

Additionally, a separate UK licence valid from January 10 to June 28, allows the continuation of business operations with Gazpromneft-Sakhalin LLC, and entities that it owns or controls, in relation to the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project on Sakhalin Island. This licence covers both existing and new obligations or contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest US sanctions package extends beyond Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, targeting Russia’s oil production and export infrastructure. This includes oil-carrying vessels, Russia-based oilfield service providers, and Russian energy officials.

From February 27, the provision of US petroleum services to persons in Russia is also prohibited, cutting off Russia’s access to US services related to crude oil and petroleum product extraction and production. The US has also issued a range of time limited licences in response to the recent sanctions imposed that permit certain activities that would otherwise contravene these new prohibitions.