Ryan Davis: Concerns growing for missing 26-year-old man

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 26-year-old man who has been reported missing.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 7:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 7:14 pm
Officers in Falkirk confirmed Ryan Davis was reported missing from the Larbert area on Tuesday, 4 May.

He was last seen wearing Adidas jogging trousers, a grey hoodie and black trainers.

Ryan Davis, 26, who has been reported missing picture: Police Scotland

It is understood Mr Davis could be in Grangemouth as he is known to visit the town.

A police spokesman said anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting the incident number: 1620/4th May.

