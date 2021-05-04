Officers in Falkirk confirmed Ryan Davis was reported missing from the Larbert area on Tuesday, 4 May.

He was last seen wearing Adidas jogging trousers, a grey hoodie and black trainers.

Ryan Davis, 26, who has been reported missing picture: Police Scotland

It is understood Mr Davis could be in Grangemouth as he is known to visit the town.

A police spokesman said anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting the incident number: 1620/4th May.

