Rutherglen fire: Flats evacuated as council building goes up in flames

Firefighters have been working through the night to tackle a blaze at a council building in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

By Neil Pooran
41 minutes ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 9:21am
Fire crews have been battling the blaze through the night.
Nearby flats have been evacuated as a precaution as crews deal with the fire in King Street, the fire service said.

Photographs on social media show the building engulfed in flames as smoke pours into the sky.

The fire was reported shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

King Street has been closed in both directions, with Farmeloan Road also shut as emergency services deal with the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "We had numerous calls to a building on fire.

"We quickly made it a level two response with six appliances and two aerial appliances.

"We have been fighting the fire all night."

No injuries have been reported.

South LanarkshireKing Street
