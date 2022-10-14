Fire crews have been battling the blaze through the night.

Nearby flats have been evacuated as a precaution as crews deal with the fire in King Street, the fire service said.

Photographs on social media show the building engulfed in flames as smoke pours into the sky.

The fire was reported shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

King Street has been closed in both directions, with Farmeloan Road also shut as emergency services deal with the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "We had numerous calls to a building on fire.

"We quickly made it a level two response with six appliances and two aerial appliances.

"We have been fighting the fire all night."