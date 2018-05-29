Ruth Davidson vows to end tax breaks for rich, boost immigration

Tory leader Ruth Davidson has called for an end to tax breaks for the wealthy and more open immigration under plans to make the party a “credible force” for Government in Scotland.

A shift away from the more hardline approach of Tory right-wingers south of the border was set out by the Edinburgh Central MSP in a keynote speech today.

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has set out her plan for the party to take Government in Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

The sweeping vision is hoped to allow her to oust Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister at the next Holyrood election in three years.

Ms Davidson admitted the Tories’ success in 2016 campaigning to be a “strong opposition” to the SNP would not work twice.

But the SNP said Ms Davidson’s speech simply showed the UK was “not working for Scotland”.

As well as economic growth, Ms Davidson said the Tories must find a way to make capitalism work better for ordinary Scots, which would see assets “held more widely” than a disenfranchised generation has experienced since the financial crash.

“We need to rebuild consensus in our capitalist system, in our institutions and a liberal way of life,” Ms Davidson told an audience at Glasgow University.

Thre Tory leader said she was “straying out of my brief as a politician of a devolved Parliament” as she called for more NHS funding across the UK in response to the recent Darzi report that warned the service was at a “tipping point”.

Ms Davidson backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent pledge of multi-year funding for the NHS.

But the Scots leader said: “The obvious question is where should this money come from? I have no doubt that this will be the source of major debate within our party and across parliament over the coming months. Indeed, it has already started.

“My view is this – the UK Government has acted to reduce the tax burden on working families. It has honoured its promise to do so. Raising the income tax threshold has reduced taxes for millions of UK workers and has taken thousands out of taxation altogether.

“But the UK government has a choice to make. And, if that choice is between extra spending on the NHS or introducing further tax breaks beyond those already promised, I choose the NHS.”

Although the NHS is devolved to Scotland, extra funding for the service UK-wide would also see Scotland get a share of extra cash through Barnett consequentials.

Brexit raises the prospect of stricter immigration controls in the UK, which could damage Scotland due to its greater reliance on immigrant workers to maintain population numbers.

The Tory leader warned a hardline approach, backed by right-wing Brexiteers in her own party, would be a mistake at a time of “near full employment” and skills shortages.

“It’s been notable that, since the Brexit vote, polls have shown that concerns over immigration are actually reducing,” she said.

“It is not a side-effect I had foreseen from the vote, but, if sustained, I believe it is a positive one.

“Brexit requires the country to make decisions at a UK level on aspects of immigration previously held by Brussels. As we have to shape those arrangements, I hope we can create a mature system, which leads to a more settled country.”

The Scottish Government has been calling for immigration to be devolved to Holyrood amid concerns that Scotland’s economy would be hit hard by stricter controls.

The Tory leader also laid out plans for the supply of extra housing through a new national Housing and Infrastructure Agency that would be tasked with capturing cash for the rise in land prices that occurs after planning permission is granted.

This would also make sure new developments aren’t “dumped down carelessly, but are about making Scotland more beautiful”.

A new generation of “garden villages and garden towns” would also be planned around the country.

Greater affordable housing would be at the heart of the plans “to curb the severe house price inflation that we’ve seen in this country in recent years”.

But the SNP’s Gillian Martin claimed the Tory leader’s speech showed the “UK is simply not working for Scotland”.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP said: “Whether it comes to their damaging approach to Brexit, immigration, or austerity, the UK Government are actively harming jobs, public services and living standards in Scotland.

“And while Ms Davidson is absolutely right when she says that the NHS has coped ‘brilliantly’ with the challenges of the last decade, her calls for more funding have no credibility given that just a few months ago she was demanding tax cuts for the rich that would have cost the health service in Scotland £550m.

“The SNP Government is making the right choices for Scotland, backing more immigration of skilled workers, fairer taxation to fund our NHS, more training opportunities for young people and more homes for families.”