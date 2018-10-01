Ruth Davidson: Second independence referendum will be blocked until 2027

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said that a second referendum on Scottish independence will be blocked until at least 2027 if her party remains in power.

The Edinburgh MSP, who is in Birmingham for Conservative party conference, said that the party would ‘absolutely’ spell out their opposition to another vote during the lifetime of the next parliament, due to run from 2022-27.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, previously rejected Nicola Sturgeon’s demands for the Scottish Parliament to be transferred the powers to hold a referendum before the terms of Brexit are set out.

Ms Sturgeon has since pressed pause on her plans for another constitutional plebiscite after the SNP lost 21 seats at the snap general election of last year, after a strong performance by Ruth Davidson’s party which campaigned on opposition to independence.

Ms Davidson told the BBC: “The prime minister has already said no to Nicola Sturgeon when she asked for another referendum in March last year. I spoke to the prime minister and we are both committed to making sure that doesn’t happen.

“The people of Scotland were promised that this would be a once in a generation event, and I certainly will be going into the next general election with a manifesto commitment, and nobody would expect any different from the Scottish Conservative Party, to say that we won’t have one.”

The SNP held a ‘day of action’ on Saturday, bidding to speak to over 50,000 Scots to try and drum up support for a second referendum, which Nicola Sturgeon is expected to discuss at her conference speech next week.