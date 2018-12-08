Rumour Mill: SFA to consider VAR | Rodgers: Killie can ‘do a Leicester’ | Gers ‘lack big characters’ to win title

Have your say

In today’s Rumour Mill: The SFA are to consider adopting VAR; Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has echoed comments from Kilmarnock shareholder Billie Bowie that the Ayrshire side can ‘do a Leicester’; Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has claimed Rangers lack the big characters needed to pose a title challenge.

Killie can ‘do a Leicester’, insists Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers reckons Killie have what it takes. Picture: SNS

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Kilmarnock can ‘do a Leicester’ this year and challenge for the Premiership title.

The Celtic boss agrees with Rugby Park majority shareholder Billie Bowie’s assertion that Killie can the Foxes’ 2016 fairytale, which saw them lift the English Premiership crown despite being 5000/1 outsiders.

Rodgers said: “Were Killie the same odds? What Leicester did was make the impossible possible.

“Well why not? That’s what they will think themselves if they can continue with that kind of consistency.”

(Daily Record)

Scottish FA to consider VAR after criticism of referees

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has revealed the game’s governing bodies will consider introducing Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the wake of scathing criticism of match officials.

A summit involving the Premiership clubs and the relevant refereeing groups is planned for January and discussions will centre on the feasibility of implementing the technology – which could cost £10,000 per match.

(The Scotsman)

Snodgrass blames service station snacks on portly frame

Robert Snodgrass has blamed his 280-mile commute to Aston Villa for returning to West Ham out of shape.

The Hammers forward spent last season on loan in Birmingham and says he dined frequently at service stations as a result.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini has warned the Scot he would need to hit the gym if he wanted back in the first team.

Snodgrass said: “I said to the manager, “You try travelling from London to Birmingham and eating at services and having a balanced diet!” I was travelling nearly 280 miles daily.”

(Daily Mail)

Mark Wilson: Rangers lack the big characters to lift the title

Ex-Celtic star Mark Wilson says Rangers lack the big characters necessary to pose a title challenge to his former club.

Celtic and Rangers are practically neck and neck in the Scottish Premiership this season with almost half of the games played, but Wilson reckons the Ibrox side will be unable to sustain the fight.

He said: I was surprised Rangers fell flat against Aberdeen after winning at Tynecastle.

“But you need big characters when you are top of the league. When things go wrong and Rangers go behind, I’m not sure they have that.”

(Daily Record)

SFA looking at launching new League Three plans for colts sides

SFA bosses are examining the potential for a new League Three set up that could be used to accommodate the colts teams for top flight sides.

The draft proposals include plans for a 12-team fifth tier, which would sit below the current League Two.

Four teams from the Highland League and four from the Lowlands would join four Premiership colts teams in the division.

(The Scottish Sun)

Garry Parker warns Hibs players club will be recruiting in January

Hibernian assistant manager Garry Parker has told his players they need to put more effort in and return to winning ways immediately.

Parker signalled that head coach Neil Lennon was ready to move into the transfer market in January after a seven-match run without a win.

(The Scotsman)