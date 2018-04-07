Rumour Mill: Murty under ‘enormous’ pressure | Brown slams ‘cowardly’ tackle | Pogba offered to Man City

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has warned his players there will be no more Mr Nice Guy, while Celtic skipper Scott Brown slams Staggies’ Andrew Davies for “cowardly” tackle.

Graeme Murty: No more Mr Nice Guy

Rangers manager Graeme Murty. Picture: SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty admits he got a “wee bit angry” when he addressed his players in the dressing room at the half time mark at Fir Park last weekend, when his side were trailing 2-0.

The Gers manager said his men saw a side of him “they wouldn’t have seen before”. But it was that darker side to his character which provoked the desired response from his team as they recovered to earn a 2-2 draw. (The Scotsman)

Murty under “enormous” pressure - McCann

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is under “enormous” pressure because of his short-term contract, says Dundee counterpart Neil McCann.

McCann, whose side visit Rangers today, played at Ibrox for four and a half years and says he has no view on whether Murty should be handed the job on a long-term basis. (BBC Sport)

Scott Brown slams Andrew Davies over tackle

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes that the SFA would have thrown the book at him had he committed a similar offence to Ross County skipper Andrew Davies’s stamp on his groin during the Highlanders’ 3-0 defeat at Parkhead last weekend.

Brown insists that, should he have been the perpretator of such a “cowardly” assault, he would have been forced to watch Celtic’s remaining league and Scottish Cup matches from the stand. (The Scotsman)

Graeme Shinnie: Refs too quick to book

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie insists the days of combative Scottish midfielders could be over if refs continue to flash cards like confetti.

Shinnie has already missed massive league clashes with Hibs and Rangers this term due to the bookings he’s collected. (The Scottish Sun)

Hearts right-back Godinho inspired by ex-Jambo Paterson

Marcus Godinho is taking inspiration from his friend and predecessor Callum Paterson as Hearts’ right back as he tries to become a success with club and country. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hanlon agrees deal to stay at Hibs until 2022

Hibs boss Neil Lennon revealed that Hibs defender Paul Hanlon has agreed a new contract which will keep him at Easter Road until the summer of 2022.

Hanlon still had another season on his existing deal to run but the Capital club have moved quickly to secure his long-term future with the 28-year-old expected to put pen to paper in the next few days. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Even Efe Ambrose wondered what Lennon was doing

Efe Ambrose has revealed he and his Easter Road team-mates thought boss Neil Lennon had lost the plot when he allowed Hibs’ leading two goalscorers to leave halfway through the season, replacing them with players no-one had heard of.

But, admitted the defender, the arrival of Jamie Maclaren and Flo Kamberi as Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray departed has proved to be a masterstroke, one which has kept the Capital club in the fight for second place in the Premiership table. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Paul Pogba was offered to Manchester City - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City were offered the chance to buy Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in January, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola said the pair’s agent, Mino Raiola, contacted him and told him the midfielders were available.

Pogba, who joined United for a then world record £89m in 2016, stayed at United as Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal.

Raiola told BBC Sport he did not speak to Guardiola but did not deny telling City of the players’ availability. (BBC Sport)