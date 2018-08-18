Rumour Mill: Morelos worth £12m | Dundee Utd in for Algerian star | Kenny Miller wants to play until he’s 45

Dundee United are close to snapping up Algerian defender Rachid Bouhenna; Steven Gerrard has valued Alredo Morelos at around £12 million and Kenny Miller has stated that he wants to keep playing till he’s at least 45.

Dundee Utd in for Alergian star?

Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS Group

Dundee United are on the brink of signing Algerian defender Rachid Bouhenna, reports suggest.

The Arabs are eyeing up the 27-year-old who currently plys his trade at MC Alger. Bouhenna, who previously enjoyed a spell at Doncaster Rovers, has caught the attention of United boss Csaba Laszlo.

(The Sun)

Gerrard: Morelos worth at least £12 million

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has slapped a £12 million price tag on Alfredo Morelos.

The Gers manager dimissed a £3.75m offer from Bordeaux for the striker as “derisory” and has went on to state that the Colombian is worth at least four times as much.

Morelos has started the season in promising form for Rangers, scoring a goal against Maribor in the Light Blues’ first-leg tie in the Europa League.

(Various)

Kenny Miller: I want to play till I’m 45

Livingston player/manager Kenny Miller has revealed that he plans to keep his playing career going as long as possible and that he sees no reason why he won’t still be scoring goals when he’s 45.

Miller told The Scotsman: “I still think I’ve got a few years left in the legs. I mean, I don’t see why I can’t still be playing when I’m, say, 45. Why not? No really, why not?”

The 38-year-old, who partners 35-year-old Lee Miller in attack at the West Lothian club, says they “must be the oldest strike partnership in Britain”.

(The Scotsman)

Boyata sent to train with U20s

Dedryck Boyata’s future at Celtic remains unclear after he was left out of the Hoops squad for the Betfred Cup clash at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The Belgium international claimed he missed the Champions League qualifying defeat at AEK Athens on Tuesday night with an injury while manager Brendan Rodgers said he was fit.

(The Scotsman)

Hibs can go on to have record-breaking season, says Hibs star

Stevie Mallan is adamant Hibs can bounce back from their Europa League sorrow by posting a record-breaking domestic campaign.

The Hibees saw their continental adventure brought to a shuddering halt against Molde, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s clinical hosts registering a 3-0 victory to progress to a play-off round tie against Zenit St Petersburg.

Mallan, however, is keen to take away the postives and is adamant Hibs will finish the season on a high.

He said: “We felt we could go to Molde and get a result. That’s obviously not the way it’s panned out.

“But we are a club in a good position. We achieved our highest points total last season and the manager’s already said that he wants to surpass that.

“We feel we’re capable of doing that – we have a good enough squad to do it.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Scottish Prem similar level to English third tier, says Sunderland no.2

Sunderland assistant boss James Fowler has stated he does not feel there is much difference in quality between the Scottish Premiership and the English third tier.

The Black Cats no.2 has been impressed with the quality of football on show since heading south and reckons the English League 1 is every bit as good as the Scottish top flight.

His comments come after Motherwell midfielder Gael Bigirmana admitted he is surprised by the difficulty level in Scotland.

Fowler said: “From what we’ve seen so far, I’d say League One is similar to the top league in Scotland.

“Celtic and Rangers will believe they could play in the Premier League given the money they get down here.

“It’s probably relative to the money you bring in and the size of the clubs but Sunderland’s a massive club in this division and it’s our aim to get up the leagues as quickly as possible.”

(Daily Record)