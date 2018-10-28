Rumour Mill: ‘Last season was one of my toughest’| Brendan Rodgers on Craig Levein | Steven Gerrard saw ‘pain’ in Rangers fans

In today’s Scotsman Rumour Mill: Craig Levein has opened up about his most difficult season at Tynecastle and Brendan Rodgers speaks about the Hearts manager ahead of the Betfred Cup semi-final clash.

Brendan Rodgers says he has nothing but respect for Craig Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein. Picture: SNS

For Brendan Rodgers, his concern for the health and well-being of Hearts counterpart Craig Levein overrides the barbs the pair have exchanged these past 14 months. (The Scotsman)

Last season was hardest in management for Craig Levein but now he’s loving it

Craig Levein has been to a jam-packed Murrayfield once before and says he left at half-time. But that was for a rugby match and he hopes that both he and his players have the staying power needed this afternoon when they face Celtic in the semi-final of the Betfred League Cup and that the 30,000 swell of maroon-clad punters have no reason to head for the exits before the final whistle. (The Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard saw ‘a lot of pain’ in Rangers fans when he arrived

From the moment he first walked through the front door at Ibrox in June, Steven Gerrard says he became acutely aware of the anguish caused at Rangers during the most turbulent period of the club’s history. (The Scotsman)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he spoke to Murrayfield ground staff about pitch size and length of grass

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he had a word with the Murrayfield ground staff to make sure they’ve cut the grass short. The Celtic boss was unhappy with the length of the Tynecastle grass in recent clashes with Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Connor Goldson insists gruelling Rangers schedule is perfect after he lost two years to injury

After two years of inactivity at Brighton, Connor Goldson is enjoying his hectic schedule at Ibrox, averaging a game every five days so far in his Rangers career. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein: Hearts don’t need pitch tricks against Celtic now

Craig Levein has stressed Hearts are now good enough to take on Celtic without going to extremes to gain an advantage. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn looking forward to ‘hatred’ at Hampden

Currently of Aberdeen and formerly of Celtic, Niall McGinn is well aware of the hostile atmosphere to expect at Hampden Park this afternoon but the Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers is exactly the sort of occasion he missed most during a short spell in South Korean football. (The Scotsman)

‘SPFL should spend UEFA bonus on goal-line tech’

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke believes the Scottish Professional Football League should spend their £4m Uefa bonus by installing goal-line technology. (Daily Record)