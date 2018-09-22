Rumour Mill: Gerrard on life in Glasgow | Celtic striker ‘must take responsibility’ | ‘McGinn could succeed Brown in Scotland midfield’

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals he is “very happy” with life in Glasgow, Chris Sutton urges Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths to stop the self promotion and start taking responsibility and Gary Teale believes Aston Villa ace John McGinn can succeed Scott Brown as Scotland midfielder leader.

Gerrard “very happy in Glasgow”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he is “very happy” with life in Glasgow but admitted he is not wholly satifisfied despite his team’s excellent results against Dundee and Villareal. (The Scotsman)

Fans’ delight as Rangers kits go on sale

Rangers have released their new kits after months of legal issues with Sports Direct and Mike Ashley. The Rangers online store crashed as fans desperately tried to get their hands on the Hummel home and third strips. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers warns over season-long form struggle

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic and their supporters may be poised for a season-long struggle to rediscover the attacking potency which led them to back-to-back domestic trebles. (The Scotsman)

Sutton: Griffiths must take responsibility

Chris Sutton has urged Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths to stop the self promotion and take responsibility if he wants to be Rodgers’ best goal-getter. (Daily Record)

Lennon: Scotland wanted to call up Boyle

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed how Australian target Martin Boyle was robbed of a potential Scotland cap in the summer by injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

McGinn can succeed Brown in Scotland midfield

Gary Teale believes that Aston Villa star John McGinn can succeed Celtic ace Scott Brown as the leader in the Scotland midfield. (Evening Times)

Hearts ready for physical Livingston

Hearts are braced for another physical encounter as they bid to maintain their perfect start to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign at home to Livingston today.(Edinburgh Evening News)

Clarke: Refs have too much influence

Manager Steve Clarke insists he is not on “a crusade” as he claimed referees have had too much effect on Kilmarnock matches this season. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen duo to sign new deals

Derek McInnes is confident skipper Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven will sign new deals. The Aberdeen pair are out of contract next summer, but Pittodrie chiefs have kicked off talks. (Scottish Sun)