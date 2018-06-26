Rumour Mill: £6m for Celtic star | Rangers to pay six-figure fee | Jack accuses Kipre of deliberate injury

Lazio are willing to pay £6million to sign Dedryck Boyata, Rangers will pay a six-figure fee to loan striker Umar Sadiq, and Ryan Jack has accused Cedric Kipre of deliberately injuring him.

Rangers to pay six-figure fee

Dedryck Boyata. Picture: SNS

Rangers will spend a six-figure loan fee to secure the services of Roma striker Umar Sadiq for the 2018/19 season. Manager Steven Gerrard hopes to see the deal for the 21-year-old completed by the weekend. The Nigerian would become the club’s eighth summer signing. (Scottish Sun)

Details of Lazio’s interest in Boyata

Celtic will face a battle to keep centre-back Dedryck Boyata with Lazio interested in signing the Belgian. The Serie A side have been reported as willing to pay £6million to sign the player who has one year left on his current deal, and will offer him a wage worth £1.3million per year after tax. (Daily Record)

Miller set for Livingston job

Kenny Miller looks set to become the next manager of Livingston after holding face to face talks with the club’s board. The 38-year-old striker will continue to play as he’ll combine both roles in a bid to keep the West Lothian club in the top flight after their surprise promotion from the Championship last term. (Daily Record)

Jack accuses Kipre

Ryan Jack has accused Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre of deliberately hurting him during a match in December. The Rangers midfielder was forced from the game with a knee injury following a challenge from Kipre. This caused him to miss the remainder of the season. (Scottish Sun)

McGinn returns to training amid Derby interest

John McGinn returned to training with Hibernian yesterday as speculation over his future at the club intensified. McGinn’s return coincided with reports of an impending £3million bid from English Championship side Derby County, with new manager Frank Lampard said to be a big admirer of the Scotland international. ({https://www.scotsman.com/sport/football/teams/hibernian/john-mcginn-back-in-training-with-hibs-as-derby-ponder-3m-move-1-4759715

|The Scotsman)}

Dundee sign Mendy

Dundee have completed their fifth signing of the summer after agreeing a two-year deal with striker Jean Alassane Mendy. The 28-year-old spent the majority of his career in Norway before making a short-lived move to Belgian side Lokeren halfway through last season. (BBC)

Accies sign five new players

Hamilton Accies have unveiled the signing of five new players on a busy day in the transfer window. The Lanarkshire club recruited Mason Bloomfield, Sam Kelly, Aaron McGowan, Aaron Smith and Tom Taiwo as they brought their summer additions up to eight. (BBC)

Sunderland sign Scottish pair

Jon McLaughlin, who enjoyed an outstanding season with Hearts, has signed with Sunderland on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old has been joined at the Stadium of Light by former Aberdeen attacker Chris Maguire. (BBC)